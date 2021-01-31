Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 01 February 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 31 January 2021 02:54 PM

Iran hangs Baluch militant for killing of two Revolutionary Guards, judiciary says

141125164236-iran-nuclear-talks-flag-missile-super-169

Iran executed on Saturday an ethnic Baluch militant convicted of killing Revolutionary Guards members, the judiciary’s official website reported, a day after the United Nations urged Iranian authorities to spare his life.


The Mizan site said Javid Dehghan, who it said was a leader of the Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl, or the Army of Justice, was hanged for shooting dead two Guards five years ago in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province.


In a tweet on Friday, the United Nations human rights office called for a halt to Dehghan’s imminent execution and condemned “a series of executions – at least 28 – since mid-December, including of people from minority groups.”

 

World bodies and human rights groups have often criticised Iran for its rights record and large number of executions - the world’s highest after China, according to Amnesty International.


Amnesty said the court that convicted Dehghan relied on “torture-tainted ‘confessions’” and ignored serious abuses of due process by Revolutionary Guards agents and prosecution authorities during the investigation.


The impoverished Sistan-Baluchestan province, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan, has long been the scene of frequent clashes between security forces and Sunni militants and drug smugglers. The population of the province is predominantly Sunni Muslim, while most Iranians are Shi’ite.

 

Jaish al-Adl, which says it seeks greater rights and better living conditions for ethnic minority Baluchis, has claimed responsibility for several attacks in recent years on Iranian security forces in the province.


On Thursday, state media said an Iranian member of ISIS was executed in southwestern Khuzestan province, home to many of Iran’s ethnic Arabs, for taking part in an attack that killed two paramilitary Basij militiamen.

Related Stories
Read
iran

Iran imposes mandatory quarantine for travellers from Europe 31 January 2021 03:00 PM

Corona

WHO probe team visits Wuhan market at heart of first virus outbreak 31 January 2021 02:54 PM

4

SDF Forces Kill Two, Injure One in Friendly Fire 31 January 2021 02:41 PM

1

Iran Rejects Saudi Arabia as New Member of Nuclear Deal 31 January 2021 02:34 PM

5

Car Bomb Kills, Injures 18 People in Afrin 30 January 2021 10:53 PM

6

Macron calls for inclusion of Saudi Arabia in negotiations on new Iran nuclear deal 29 January 2021 08:55 PM

5

UN chief receives COVID-19 vaccine in New York 29 January 2021 08:53 PM

pfizer

Pfizer/BioNTech say vaccine effective against UK, South Africa virus mutations 28 January 2021 11:44 PM

Comments