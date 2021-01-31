SDF Forces Kill Two, Injure One in Friendly Fire

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) killed at least two people and injured another in friendly fire in the eastern countryside of Raqqa.



The party said in a statement on Sunday that a co-chair of Deir Ez-Zur Civil Council drove through an SDF checkpoint without stopping his vehicle.



It led the armed forces to open fire at the vehicle, suspecting it as a threat.



The official was injured in the incident and two of his guards were killed, according to the statement.