Sunday، 31 January 2021 02:41 PM

SDF Forces Kill Two, Injure One in Friendly Fire

4
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) killed at least two people and injured another in friendly fire in the eastern countryside of Raqqa.

The party said in a statement on Sunday that a co-chair of Deir Ez-Zur Civil Council drove through an SDF checkpoint without stopping his vehicle.

It led the armed forces to open fire at the vehicle, suspecting it as a threat.

The official was injured in the incident and two of his guards were killed, according to the statement.
