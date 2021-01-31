Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 01 February 2021
Sunday، 31 January 2021 02:39 PM

Five Female Members of ISIS Arrested in Iraq’s Salahaddin

 Iraqi rapid response forces on Sunday arrested five women suspected of membership in the ISIS, a statement said.

The women were arrested in Sileman Bag district, east of Salahaddin province, with a court warrant.

In reaction to the recent deadly bombings in Baghdad, the Iraqi army has stepped up its ground and aerial operations against the remaining ISIS militants and their associates across the country.
Last Modified: Sunday، 31 January 2021 02:43 PM
