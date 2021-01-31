Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 01 February 2021
Sunday، 31 January 2021 02:37 PM

Erbil: Security Forces Arrest a Man over Smuggling Oil

The Kurdistan Region's security forces on Saturday arrested an Arab national over smuggling oil in Erbil province, an official has confirmed.

The suspect was arrested in Dollabakra village of Qushtapa town, in Erbil province, where he had made a hole into an oil pipeline, Sardar Murtka, a local Peshmerga commander, said.

The Arab national, who was a truck driver, had come from Sulaimaniya province and stolen at least 30,000 liters of oil, Murtka added.

According to the Peshmerga commander, the suspect is now detained and being interrogated by the security forces.
