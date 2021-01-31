Iran Rejects Saudi Arabia as New Member of Nuclear Deal

Iran has made it clear that it cannot accept Saudi Arabia as a new member of the Tehran 2015 nuclear deal, rejecting any changes either.



Soon after French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that any new discussions on the nuclear accord should be strict and include Saudi Arabia, a spokesperson for the Iranian foreign ministry noted that it is a "multilateral international" deal ratified by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and that it is unnegotiable.



"The nuclear accord is a multilateral international agreement ratified by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which is non-negotiable and parties to it are clear and unchangeable," Saeed Khatibzadeh was cited by the state media as saying.



The French president further stressed on the need to avoid from repeating the mistake of the 2015 international nuclear deal with Tehran which excluded other countries in the region.