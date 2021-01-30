Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 31 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 30 January 2021 10:57 PM

KRG Delegation to Return to Baghdad for Budget Talks: MP

7
A high-ranking delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will return to Baghdad in the following days to continue the negotiations on Erbil’s share from the national budget of Iraq, a Kurdish lawmaker said.

MP Vian Sabri said that the delegation is likely to resume the negotiations on Sunday.

Led by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, the KRG delegation has been leading multiple rounds of talks with the Iraqi government and political factions to secure Erbil’s share from the 2021 budget during the forthcoming parliamentary vote on the bill.

Erbil has already made an agreement with the government in Baghdad on the budget share and promised to fulfill all its obligations.
Related Stories
Read
6

Iraqi Forces Kill Several ISIS Militants During Mop-up Operation Near Daquq 30 January 2021 10:55 PM

4

Seven ISIS Militants Arrested in Mosul, Terrorist Attack Foiled 30 January 2021 03:17 PM

3

Gunmen Attack KDP Office in Sulaymaniyah 30 January 2021 02:51 PM

2

Baghdad: Another Liquor Store Comes Under Bomb Attack 30 January 2021 02:48 PM

1

Iraqi Activists Gather to Protest Budget Bill 30 January 2021 02:46 PM

8

Baghdad ‘negligent’ in reconstruction of Mosul: mayor 29 January 2021 09:12 PM

7

Kurdistan: Active Coronavirus Cases Below 5,000 Now 29 January 2021 08:58 PM

4

Explosion Kills Child in Disputed Kurdish Town near Khanaqin 29 January 2021 08:49 PM

Comments