KRG Delegation to Return to Baghdad for Budget Talks: MP

A high-ranking delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will return to Baghdad in the following days to continue the negotiations on Erbil’s share from the national budget of Iraq, a Kurdish lawmaker said.



MP Vian Sabri said that the delegation is likely to resume the negotiations on Sunday.



Led by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, the KRG delegation has been leading multiple rounds of talks with the Iraqi government and political factions to secure Erbil’s share from the 2021 budget during the forthcoming parliamentary vote on the bill.



Erbil has already made an agreement with the government in Baghdad on the budget share and promised to fulfill all its obligations.