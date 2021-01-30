Iraqi Forces Kill Several ISIS Militants During Mop-up Operation Near Daquq

Iraqi armed forces on Saturday killed several ISIS militants in Daquq district, south of Kirkuk, during a mop-up operation.



Daquq Mayor Luis Khidir said that the operation was planned to clean the area from the hiding militants after a recent Coalition airstrike.



Khidir confirmed that there was a minor engagement between the army and a group of ISIS militants, but no soldiers were harmed.



Weapons and ammunition were seized from the hideouts of the jihadists, he added.