Iraqi Forces Kill Several ISIS Militants During Mop-up Operation Near Daquq

Iraqi armed forces on Saturday killed several ISIS militants in Daquq district, south of Kirkuk, during a mop-up operation.
Daquq Mayor Luis Khidir said that the operation was planned to clean the area from the hiding militants after a recent Coalition airstrike.
Khidir confirmed that there was a minor engagement between the army and a group of ISIS militants, but no soldiers were harmed.
Weapons and ammunition were seized from the hideouts of the jihadists, he added.
Daquq Mayor Luis Khidir said that the operation was planned to clean the area from the hiding militants after a recent Coalition airstrike.
Khidir confirmed that there was a minor engagement between the army and a group of ISIS militants, but no soldiers were harmed.
Weapons and ammunition were seized from the hideouts of the jihadists, he added.