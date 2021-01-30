Car Bomb Kills, Injures 18 People in Afrin

An explosion in the Syrian Kurdish town of Afrin killed at least two civilians and wounded 16 others on Saturday.



Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the explosion was carried out via a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) in Sana’a neighborhood of Afrin.



At least one of the killed is a child, the London-based human rights watchdog said.



Afrin is under the control of the Turkish forces and Ankara-backed Islamist rebels since early 2018.



No group or organization has yet claimed responsibility for today’s attack.