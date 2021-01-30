Seven ISIS Militants Arrested in Mosul, Terrorist Attack Foiled

Iraqi security forces have arrested seven ISIS militants in the northern city of Mosul where they were planning a terrorist attack.
Iraq’s National Security Service said in a statement on Saturday that the seven militants were arrested in separate but simultaneous operations in different neighborhoods of Mosul.
They have admitted to planning a terrorist attack inside Mosul, the statement said without revealing further details.
