Gunmen Attack KDP Office in Sulaymaniyah

The local representation office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Sulaymaniyah was attacked by a group of gunmen on Saturday.



At 06:13 Erbil Time (+3 GMT) a group of armed men opened fire at the local representation office of the KDP in central Sulaymaniyah and caused material damages to the building.



A source said that no one was hurt in the attack.



The gunmen fired at least 20 rounds from a Land Cruiser before taking flight, the source added.