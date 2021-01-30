Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 30 January 2021
Saturday، 30 January 2021 02:48 PM

Baghdad: Another Liquor Store Comes Under Bomb Attack

 Another liquor store came under a bomb attack in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Friday.

The new bombing did not result in any casualties or injuries, except possible material damages to the shop, Iraqi reports said.

Unidentified gunmen have lately targeted a great number of liquor stores in Iraq, the majority of which were reported in Baghdad, while no groups have so far claimed responsibility for the incidents.
