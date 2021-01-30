Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 30 January 2021
Saturday، 30 January 2021 02:46 PM

Iraqi Activists Gather to Protest Budget Bill

Iraqi activists and demonstrators on Friday took to the streets in southern province of Dhi Qar to protest the budget bill the parliament is expected to approve in a few days.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered near the Habubi square, in Nasiriya city of Dhi Qar province, where they also demanded that the Iraqi authorities should reveal the fate of activist Sajjad Al-Iraqi, who has been detained.

Security forces had also cordoned off the area, as the demonstrations are said to continue for at least one week, according to Iraqi media reports.
