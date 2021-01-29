Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 30 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 29 January 2021 08:58 PM

Kurdistan: Active Coronavirus Cases Below 5,000 Now

7
The Kurdistan Region reported 533 recoveries on Friday which brings the number of active coronavirus cases down to 4,670.

Since March 2020 when the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Kurdistan Region, 97,843 have contracted the virus and recovered.

The pandemic has so far claimed 3,467 lives across the four provinces of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Halabja, according to the latest updates from the health ministry.
Related Stories
Read
8

Baghdad ‘negligent’ in reconstruction of Mosul: mayor 29 January 2021 09:12 PM

4

Explosion Kills Child in Disputed Kurdish Town near Khanaqin 29 January 2021 08:49 PM

3

Iraqi Parliament to Vote on Budget Bill Next Week 29 January 2021 08:44 PM

2

Iraq to Purchase 1.5 Million Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine 29 January 2021 08:40 PM

1

PM Barzani, Greek Envoy Discuss Bilateral Ties 29 January 2021 08:38 PM

ISIS

Senior ISIS figure killed in Iraq, PM says 28 January 2021 11:35 PM

pope

Pope Francis to meet Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric on March visit 28 January 2021 11:23 PM

5

Second Earthquake in 24 Hours Rattles Duhok 27 January 2021 05:22 PM

Comments