Kurdistan: Active Coronavirus Cases Below 5,000 Now

The Kurdistan Region reported 533 recoveries on Friday which brings the number of active coronavirus cases down to 4,670.



Since March 2020 when the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Kurdistan Region, 97,843 have contracted the virus and recovered.



The pandemic has so far claimed 3,467 lives across the four provinces of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Halabja, according to the latest updates from the health ministry.