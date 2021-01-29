Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 30 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 29 January 2021 08:55 PM

Macron calls for inclusion of Saudi Arabia in negotiations on new Iran nuclear deal

6
French President Emmanuel Macron has underlined the need to include regional allies, including Saudi Arabia, in negotiations with Iran on a new nuclear deal.

Speaking to the Al Arabiya TV channel, Macron said that Saudi Arabia must be included in any talks on an agreement with Iran.

The French president said that Saudi Arabia should be taken into confidence for any potential agreement with Iran.

He said it was necessary this time around to avoid making the same mistakes that were made in 2015 when the first Iran nuclear deal was signed.

Macron added that the time remaining to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon was very short.
Related Stories
Read
5

UN chief receives COVID-19 vaccine in New York 29 January 2021 08:53 PM

pfizer

Pfizer/BioNTech say vaccine effective against UK, South Africa virus mutations 28 January 2021 11:44 PM

141125164236-iran-nuclear-talks-flag-missile-super-169

Iran says U.S., not Tehran, should act first to resolve nuclear deal row 28 January 2021 11:28 PM

who

WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe under global glare 28 January 2021 11:16 PM

Dominic Raab

US Secretary of State Blinken discusses Iran's destabilising behavior with UK 27 January 2021 11:54 PM

covid

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 100 million as nations tackle vaccine shortages 27 January 2021 05:30 PM

Antony Blinken

US Senate confirms Biden nominee Blinken as secretary of state 27 January 2021 05:27 PM

Missile launch

Iranians need to make gestures for revival of nuclear deal — France 27 January 2021 05:22 PM

Comments