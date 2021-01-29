Macron calls for inclusion of Saudi Arabia in negotiations on new Iran nuclear deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has underlined the need to include regional allies, including Saudi Arabia, in negotiations with Iran on a new nuclear deal.



Speaking to the Al Arabiya TV channel, Macron said that Saudi Arabia must be included in any talks on an agreement with Iran.



The French president said that Saudi Arabia should be taken into confidence for any potential agreement with Iran.



He said it was necessary this time around to avoid making the same mistakes that were made in 2015 when the first Iran nuclear deal was signed.



Macron added that the time remaining to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon was very short.