Saturday, 30 January 2021
Friday، 29 January 2021 08:49 PM

Explosion Kills Child in Disputed Kurdish Town near Khanaqin

At least one child was killed on Friday in an explosion in Gulala (Jalawla) subdistrict of Khanaqin, Diyala province.

Head of Gulala local administration, Ahmed Zargoush, said that the explosion had taken place near Gulala hospital where a group of children found an unexploded explosive material left from the ISIS war era.

The explosion also injured three other children, Zargoush confirmed.

Earlier on Thursday, the United Nations urged the Iraqi authorities to take immediate actions to protect children from the new wave of violence in the country.

With the incident in Gulala, the number of children killed in explosions across Iraq since the beginning of the new year reaches four.
