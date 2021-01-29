Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 30 January 2021
Friday، 29 January 2021 08:44 PM

Iraqi Parliament to Vote on Budget Bill Next Week

The Iraqi Council of Representatives is expected to vote on the budget bill next week while Erbil is yet to agree with Baghdad on its share from the federal budget, a lawmaker said on Thursday.

Kurdish MP Diyar Tayib said that part of the Iraqi factions demand that the Kurdistan Region should hand over more than 400,000 barrels of oil per day to the state oil marketer SOMO, some others say the whole dossier of oil has to be under the control of Baghdad in return for Erbil's share from the federal budget.

There is also the third argument which believes the Kurdistan Region and Iraq could negotiate between the first two options and reach "a moderate understanding" between them, Tayib noted.

Experts argue that Baghdad cannot ask for the whole dossier of Kurdistan Region's oil in the framework of the constitution.
