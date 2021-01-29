Iraq to Purchase 1.5 Million Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Iraq will purchase 1.5 million doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the country's health ministry said on Thursday.



Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi said in a statement that Iraq will receive the first delivery of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of March.



Referring to the health workers, security forces, and those who risked their lives during the fight against the pandemic, the Iraqi health minister noted that the vaccine will be first distributed among "those who deserve it", reminding, however, that the epidemic situation is improving in the country.



PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi earlier on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers to discuss the situation, during which officials also decided to allocate $100 million to buy COVID-19 vaccines.