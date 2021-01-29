Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 30 January 2021
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq's parliament
Friday، 29 January 2021 08:38 PM

PM Barzani, Greek Envoy Discuss Bilateral Ties

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday received the Greek Ambassador to Iraq Leonidas Contovounesios to discuss bilateral ties.

The new Greek Consul General in Erbil, Afsimos Kostopolus, also attended the meeting, during which officials exchanged views on the situation in Iraq and relations between the Kurdistan Region and Greece, Barzani's office said in a statement.

The Greek ambassador "expressed his country’s readiness to further develop the relations with the Kurdistan Region, particularly in the fields of investment, security cooperation, and collaboration in the agriculture and tourism sectors."
