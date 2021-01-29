PM Barzani, Greek Envoy Discuss Bilateral Ties

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday received the Greek Ambassador to Iraq Leonidas Contovounesios to discuss bilateral ties.



The new Greek Consul General in Erbil, Afsimos Kostopolus, also attended the meeting, during which officials exchanged views on the situation in Iraq and relations between the Kurdistan Region and Greece, Barzani's office said in a statement.



The Greek ambassador "expressed his country’s readiness to further develop the relations with the Kurdistan Region, particularly in the fields of investment, security cooperation, and collaboration in the agriculture and tourism sectors."