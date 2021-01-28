Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 29 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 28 January 2021 11:23 PM

Pope Francis to meet Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric on March visit

pope

Pope Francis is set for an historic meeting with Iraq’s top Shi’ite Muslim cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, during a trip to Iraq planned for March, the patriarch of Iraq’s Chaldean Catholic Church said on Thursday.

 

The visit, which eluded Francis’s predecessors, takes place amid deteriorating security in some parts of Iraq and after the first big suicide bombing in Baghdad for three years.


The programme for the March 5-8 trip, announced at a news conference by Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako, who is a Catholic cardinal and head of Iraq’s biggest Christian denomination, will include Masses in Baghdad and the northern city of Erbil.


The pope will visit the former ISIS stronghold of Mosul which has a significant Christian minority, and the ruins of ancient Ur in southern Iraq, revered as the birthplace of Abraham, father of Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

 

Francis said in an interview broadcast on Jan. 10 that his Iraq trip might be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it now appears that preparations are going ahead, including vaccinations for potential participants.


In meeting the 90-year-old Sistani, Francis will hold talks with one of the most important figures in Shi’ite Islam, both within Iraq and beyond.


Sistani commands a vast following among Iraq’s Shi’ite majority and huge influence over politics and public opinion. His edicts sent Iraqis to the polls for the first free elections after dictator Saddam Hussein was toppled, rallied the country to fight ISIS in 2017 and ousted an Iraqi government during mass demonstrations in 2019.

 

Francis has visited predominately Muslim countries including Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and the Palestinian territories, using those trips to call for inter-religious dialogue.


Iraq is trying to recover from the destruction caused by the campaign to defeat ISIS, and beset by economic hardship after a fall in oil prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.


Iraq has been home to Christian communities for centuries. Hundreds of thousands of Christians fled sectarian violence after the fall of Saddam or were driven out when ISIS captured much of the north in 2014.


But hundreds of thousands remained, divided among a number of denominations, with the largest being Chaldean Catholics, who practice an ancient Syriac rite and are loyal to the pope. Since ISIS was driven from the north in 2017, Christians have largely recovered the freedom of worship.

Related Stories
Read
ISIS

Senior ISIS figure killed in Iraq, PM says 28 January 2021 11:35 PM

5

Second Earthquake in 24 Hours Rattles Duhok 27 January 2021 05:22 PM

4

Kurdistan President Says Iranian Films on Erbil ‘Distort Facts’ 27 January 2021 03:01 PM

3

Iraq Warns of Possible New Wave of COVID-19 27 January 2021 02:56 PM

2

Basrah to Start "Practical Steps" Towards Autonomy: MP 27 January 2021 02:44 PM

1733106

Crown Prince holds phone talks with Iraqi President, discusses bilateral cooperation 26 January 2021 08:10 PM

6

Gunmen Kill Iraqi Parliament Candidate’s Campaign Manager 26 January 2021 08:04 PM

5

Today Marks the 6th Anniversary of Kobani Liberation 26 January 2021 08:02 PM

Comments