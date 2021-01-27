Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 28 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 27 January 2021 11:54 PM

US Secretary of State Blinken discusses Iran's destabilising behavior with UK

Dominic Raab
Britain said foreign secretary Dominic Raab spoke with new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday and discussed the need to tackle what they viewed as "destabilising behaviour" by Iran, and to hold China to its international commitments.
"They discussed the opportunities to work together on a shared agenda, to reinforce democratic values across the world and to strengthen the two countries' global alliance," a spokesperson for Britain's foreign ministry said. 
Related Stories
Read
covid

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 100 million as nations tackle vaccine shortages 27 January 2021 05:30 PM

Antony Blinken

US Senate confirms Biden nominee Blinken as secretary of state 27 January 2021 05:27 PM

Missile launch

Iranians need to make gestures for revival of nuclear deal — France 27 January 2021 05:22 PM

B-52 bomber

US B-52 bomber again flies over Middle East amid Iran tensions 27 January 2021 05:14 PM

1

UK becomes first in Europe to record more than 100,000 COVID-19 deaths 27 January 2021 02:40 PM

Amir Kohavi

Israel's top general says its military is refreshing operational plans against Iran 26 January 2021 11:38 PM

oil tanker

Indonesia escorts seized Iran, Panama-flagged tankers to dock for investigation 26 January 2021 11:31 PM

iaea

Iran will take steps next month to curb short-notice IAEA inspections: official 26 January 2021 11:26 PM

Comments