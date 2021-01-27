Second Earthquake in 24 Hours Rattles Duhok

A second earthquake within the past 24 hours hit Kurdistan Region’s Duhok on Wednesday morning, causing no casualties or damages.



Kurdistan Region's General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology said today’s shake was 3.2 on Richter scale, with its epicenter 7 kilometers from Duhok.



This was the second quake within the past 24 hours. The first one was reportedly felt also in Hasaka province, over the border in the Syrian Kurdistan.