Wednesday, 27 January 2021
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 27 January 2021 05:14 PM

US B-52 bomber again flies over Middle East amid Iran tensions

B-52 bomber
The US military said Wednesday it again flew a B-52 bomber over the Middle East “to deter potential aggression” amid tensions with Iran.
The B-52 flew nonstop from Louisiana’s Barksdale Air Force Base into the region earlier in the day. The plane went over both the Arabian Gulf, according to flight-tracking data.
While not mentioning Iran in its statement, Central Command said the flight was meant to “showcase the US commitment to regional security.”
The flights, the third-such operation this year, had become common in the last months of former President Donald Trump’s administration. Trump’s 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers sparked a series of escalating incidents in the region.
President Joe Biden has expressed a desire to return to the deal if Iran honors the deal’s limits on its nuclear program.
