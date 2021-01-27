Iraq Warns of Possible New Wave of COVID-19

The Iraqi health ministry on Tuesday warned of the possibility of a new wave of COVID-19 infections in the country if the residents ignore the health guidelines.



The Iraqi government has remained serious in taking protective measures against the coronavirus, Iraqi Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi told reporters on Tuesday.



However, he noted, there is a possibility of an increasing in the number of coronavirus cases "because the residents have ignored the protective measures."



This comes as Iraqi health ministry on Tuesday reported that it had detected 804 new COVID-19 infections while ten patients have lost their lives.