Basrah to Start "Practical Steps" Towards Autonomy: MP

An Iraqi lawmaker revealed on Tuesday that Basrah will begin "practical steps" towards its autonomy, as the people of the oil-rich city believe that the federal government has not addressed their demands.



Speaking to reporters, MP Udai Awad, who represents Basrah in the Iraqi Council of Representatives, pointed out that the federal government has not addressed the demands of Basrah people, and that Baghdad has not taken any steps to negotiate with Basrah on the city's share from the petrodollar.



The lawmaker further noted that "they are making steps" towards the autonomy of Basrah, calling on people to show their support in this regard.



Earlier in April, 2019, The majority of Basrah Provincial Council members voted for autonomy and sent an official letter to the Iraqi prime minister and the Independent High Electoral Commission for support.