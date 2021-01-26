Crown Prince holds phone talks with Iraqi President, discusses bilateral cooperation

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman received here on Tuesday a telephone call from the Iraqi President Barham Saleh.
During the call, they reviewed relations between the two countries, in addition to discussing prospects for bilateral cooperation and enhancing them to best serve the two countries' interests, in various fields, within the framework of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council.
