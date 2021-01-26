Gunmen Kill Iraqi Parliament Candidate’s Campaign Manager

A group of gunmen on Tuesday killed the campaign manager of a candidate for the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections in the eastern province of Diyala.



The attack took place in the al-Muradia area near Baquba, a police source said, confirming that a brother of the target was also shot dead.



The perpetrators, who had opened fire from a moving vehicle, managed to escape before the arrival of security forces who have now cordoned off the area for investigation.

Copy Related Stories Turkish Border Strike Harms “Historic Relations”: Iraqi Parliament