Wednesday, 27 January 2021
Tuesday، 26 January 2021 08:04 PM

Gunmen Kill Iraqi Parliament Candidate’s Campaign Manager

A group of gunmen on Tuesday killed the campaign manager of a candidate for the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections in the eastern province of Diyala.

The attack took place in the al-Muradia area near Baquba, a police source said, confirming that a brother of the target was also shot dead.

The perpetrators, who had opened fire from a moving vehicle, managed to escape before the arrival of security forces who have now cordoned off the area for investigation.
