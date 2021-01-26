Bombing Kills, Injures 10 Civilians in Syrian Kurdish Town under Turkish Control

A bomb blast on Tuesday hit a local marketplace in the Syrian Kurdish town of Gire Sipi (Tel Abyad) in northern countryside of Raqqa, killing at least three civilians.



A source said that seven civilians were also injured after the explosion rocked the marketplace near al-Baladiya roundabout in the center of Gire Sipi.



Initial reports indicate that the explosion was carried out via an improvised explosive device (IED).



No group or organization has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.