Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 27 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 26 January 2021 07:12 PM

Bombing Kills, Injures 10 Civilians in Syrian Kurdish Town under Turkish Control

4
A bomb blast on Tuesday hit a local marketplace in the Syrian Kurdish town of Gire Sipi (Tel Abyad) in northern countryside of Raqqa, killing at least three civilians.

A source said that seven civilians were also injured after the explosion rocked the marketplace near al-Baladiya roundabout in the center of Gire Sipi.

Initial reports indicate that the explosion was carried out via an improvised explosive device (IED).

No group or organization has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
Related Stories
Read
Amir Kohavi

Israel's top general says its military is refreshing operational plans against Iran 26 January 2021 11:38 PM

oil tanker

Indonesia escorts seized Iran, Panama-flagged tankers to dock for investigation 26 January 2021 11:31 PM

iaea

Iran will take steps next month to curb short-notice IAEA inspections: official 26 January 2021 11:26 PM

biden

Iran urges Biden to lift sanctions affecting medicines as it fights COVID-19 26 January 2021 11:23 PM

Mahdi Jahangiri

Iran sentences brother of senior vice president to 2 years 26 January 2021 11:20 PM

141125164236-iran-nuclear-talks-flag-missile-super-169

Iranian-American facing spying charges arrested as he tried to leave Iran 26 January 2021 11:15 PM

7

Consultations for new Italian government to begin on Wednesday after PM Conte resigns 26 January 2021 08:07 PM

vaccine

Moderna says it believes vaccine will work against new variants 25 January 2021 09:44 PM

Comments