KRG Delegation to Meet with Iraqi Parliament’s Finance Committee in Baghdad

A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is in Baghdad where it will meet with Iraqi parliament’s finance committee to discuss the budget disputes.



This will be the third meeting to lay the ground for passing the articles of Iraq’s national budget which are on Erbil’s share previously agreed between the KRG and the federal government of Iraq.



MP Vian Sabri, head of Kurdistan Democratic Party’s faction at the Iraqi parliament, previously said that Erbil has shown commitment to all its obligations, and it expects its financial rights in return.