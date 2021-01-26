Iraq’s Top Shia Cleric Says COVID-19 Vaccines are ‘Halal’

Iraq’s top Shia cleric Ali al-Sistani has said taking the various types of COVID-19 vaccines was not against the rules of Islam.



Sistani’s announcement came after a muslim group in the UK had refused to take the vaccine and called it against their religion.



The Iraqi Shia cleric said in the situations like the current pandemic, they have to have confidence in professionals, who already advise taking the vaccine.



Since the vaccine, according to the professionals, prevents the disease, then it is not against Islam and taking it is ‘Halal’, Sistani’s office said.