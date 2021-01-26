Five Kurdish Porters Found Frozen to Death

Bodies of at least five Kurdish porters were found on Monday, around one week after they were reported to have been hit by an avalanche on Iranian border area.



The five, who were from Soma and Bradost areas of Urmia, went missing eight days ago in an area between Iran and Turkey earlier on January 18, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said on Monday.



Among the victims is an 18-year-old who was identified as Awlai Khwdayi Hatam, Hengaw said, identifying the rest as Furat Khwdayi Khurshid, Matin Asllani Othman, Bilan Ahmedi Sadiq, and Yawar Asllani Luqman.



"Over the past week, Iranian political and security authorities have not provided any assistance to the families of the victims while the Turkish armed forces threatened to shoot those who were in the area in search for the bodies of the porters," a local revealed to Hengaw Agency.