Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 26 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 25 January 2021 09:41 PM

Yemen's Houthis protest against Trump's terrorist label

houthi

Tens of thousands of Yemenis marched in Sanaa on Monday, heeding a call by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement to condemn the United States for labelling it a terrorist group and backing the Saudi-led military coalition that is battling it.


The protesters filled a wide avenue in the Houthi-held capital, many holding banners that read: “America is the mother of terrorism”.


The Trump administration’s designation of the group as a foreign terrorist organisation took effect on Jan. 19 but is being reviewed by the new administration of Joe Biden.

 

U.N. officials and aid agencies have called for the move to be revoked over concerns it could trigger a large-scale famine and complicate efforts to end the war that has killed more than 100,000 people and left 80% of the population in need of aid.


“The American (designation) decision ... does not only concern one group, but concerns every Yemeni, and thus, its consequences will be felt amongst all Yemenis,” Houthi official Mohammed Haidara, who was among demonstrators, told Reuters.


Northern Yemen is held by the Houthis, who ousted the internationally recognised government from power in Sanaa in late 2014, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to intervene months later.

 

The United States and other Western nations have provided arms and intelligence to the coalition.


The United States and Saudi Arabia see the Houthi movement as an extension of Iranian influence. The Houthis deny being puppets of Tehran and say they are fighting a corrupt system.

Related Stories
Read
vaccine

Moderna says it believes vaccine will work against new variants 25 January 2021 09:44 PM

Saeed Khatib

Iran asks Indonesia to explain seizure of tanker accused of illegal oil transfer 25 January 2021 09:36 PM

houthi

Yemen aid groups call on U.S. to revoke Houthi terrorism designation 24 January 2021 10:15 PM

kuwait

Kuwait's emir reappoints PM to form new cabinet after parliament standoff 24 January 2021 07:46 PM

tanker

Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers 24 January 2021 07:39 PM

uae-israel

UAE cabinet approves opening of embassy in Tel Aviv 24 January 2021 07:34 PM

rouhani

Iran to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in coming weeks: President Rouhani 24 January 2021 06:40 PM

7b0f34c265b84ae62b1936ab23138d22_L

Israeli PM to Visit UAE, Bahrain Soon 23 January 2021 10:49 PM

Comments