Three ISIS Militants Captured in Anbar

Iraqi security forces on Monday arrested three ISIS militants in the western province of Anbar.



A military source said the ISIS militants were located and arrested near Hit subdistrict of Anbar.



It comes amid a new wave of violence in Iraq, the latest of which was Sunday’s killing of 11 Shia militias by ISIS in Salahaddin.



Elsewhere in Baghdad, police said an explosive device was left outside of a liquor store and it caused material damages.