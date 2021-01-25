Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 25 January 2021
Monday، 25 January 2021 02:15 PM

Iraqi Warplanes Pound ISIS Hideouts in Khanaqin

 Iraqi warplanes on Sunday carried out multiple airstrikes on possible hideouts of the ISIS in the remote areas of Khanaqin, local police said.

Hikmat Hassan, an officer of Qara Tapa intelligence police department, noted that the Iraqi fighter jets for the second day in a row shelled the mountainous areas of Qara Tapa.

"There is intelligence information about the movements of Daesh in the region," he said.

This comes a day after a number of weapons and explosive devices were found and destroyed in Qara Tapa.
