Erbil: Fire Breaks Out at IDP Camp

A fire incident was reported at an IDP camp in north of Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, on Sunday, wounding several people.



The Erbil Civil Service explained in a statement on its Facebook feed that the fire was caused by a gas leak from a stove at the Darashakran camp, where two women and three children were injured.



The injured were taken to the hospital for medical treatment, the statement added.



Darashakran camp is located in an area about 50 kilometres to the north of capital Erbil in which more than 13,000 Syrian refugees, who fled the civil war in their country, are hosted by the Kurdistan Region.