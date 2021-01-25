Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 25 January 2021
Monday، 25 January 2021 01:55 PM

PM Barzani Marks Education Day By Thanking Teacher’s Sacrifices in Pandemic

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has thanked the autonomous region's teachers for their "sacrifices" to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on the education of children.

The premier made the remarks in a Twitter statement to mark the International Education Day, in which he pointed out: "On EducationDay: I’m humbled by the caring work and sacrifice of Kurdistan’s teachers to minimize the impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on our children's education."

"I know the toll this has taken on you and your own families. Thank you for your selfless service and support despite the ongoing economic challenges," Barzani added.
