Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 25 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 24 January 2021 07:46 PM

Kuwait's emir reappoints PM to form new cabinet after parliament standoff

kuwait

Kuwait’s emir reappointed Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as prime minister on Sunday after the cabinet resigned last week in a standoff with parliament over its vote to question the premier on issues including his choice of ministers.


Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, facing his first big political challenge since taking power in September, tasked Sheikh Sabah with nominating a new cabinet for approval, state news agency KUNA said.

 

The barely one month-old government had been acting in a caretaker role since it resigned over the confrontation with parliament. The situation has complicated efforts to tackle a severe liquidity crunch in the wealthy OPEC member state caused by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.


Frequent rows and deadlocks between cabinet and the elected assembly have led to successive government reshuffles and dissolutions of parliament over decades, hampering investment and economic and fiscal reform.

The motion earlier this month to question Sheikh Sabah, premier since late 2019, was supported by more than 30 MPs in the 50-seat assembly in which the opposition made gains.


The motion, seen by Reuters, referred to a cabinet that did not reflect last year’s legislative elections and to government “interference” in electing the speaker and members of parliamentary committees.


Kuwait has the most vibrant political system among Gulf Arab states, with a parliament able to pass, and block, legislation and question ministers. However, senior government posts are occupied by members of Kuwait’s ruling family, and the emir has final say in state matters.

Related Stories
Read
houthi

Yemen aid groups call on U.S. to revoke Houthi terrorism designation 24 January 2021 10:15 PM

tanker

Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers 24 January 2021 07:39 PM

uae-israel

UAE cabinet approves opening of embassy in Tel Aviv 24 January 2021 07:34 PM

rouhani

Iran to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in coming weeks: President Rouhani 24 January 2021 06:40 PM

7b0f34c265b84ae62b1936ab23138d22_L

Israeli PM to Visit UAE, Bahrain Soon 23 January 2021 10:49 PM

1731134

Fire at facility of world's biggest vaccine maker kills 5 22 January 2021 10:20 PM

biden

White House says Biden will be discussing Iran with foreign partners 21 January 2021 12:53 PM

Biden-harris

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris sworn in as President, Vice President of U.S 20 January 2021 09:06 PM

Comments