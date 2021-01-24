Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 25 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 24 January 2021 07:39 PM

Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers

tanker
Indonesian authorities said that they seized an Iranian tanker and Panamanian tanker suspected of carrying out the illegal transfer of oil in their country's waters Sunday.
The tankers — the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Frea — were seized in waters off Indonesia's West Kalimantan province, said Wisnu Pramadita, a spokesman for the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency.
He said the tankers are suspected of a variety of violations, including not displaying national flags, shutting off their identification systems, anchoring illegally as well as the illegal transfer fuel between ships and spilling oil.
Authorities were escorting the two tankers to Batam island in Riau Islands province for further investigation, he said.
Iranian state television acknowledged the tanker’s seizure, citing Indonesian authorities. The report did not elaborate.
Iran, home to major oil and natural gas reserves, has seen its sales abroad deeply impacted by US sanctions after former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. That cut a crucial source of government revenue in Iran’s long-anemic economy.
In the time since, Iran has relied on black-market sales and deals with Venezuela to keep its sales going.
Iran’s state-owned fleet of oil tankers routinely travel turn off their Automatic Identification System trackers to try and mask where they deliver their cargo. Those AIS beacons, a safety measure so other ships know what’s around them, can be tracked. Analysts say those ships often transfer their oil to other ships, that then sell the crude under false pretenses.
Related Stories
Read
houthi

Yemen aid groups call on U.S. to revoke Houthi terrorism designation 24 January 2021 10:15 PM

kuwait

Kuwait's emir reappoints PM to form new cabinet after parliament standoff 24 January 2021 07:46 PM

uae-israel

UAE cabinet approves opening of embassy in Tel Aviv 24 January 2021 07:34 PM

rouhani

Iran to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in coming weeks: President Rouhani 24 January 2021 06:40 PM

7b0f34c265b84ae62b1936ab23138d22_L

Israeli PM to Visit UAE, Bahrain Soon 23 January 2021 10:49 PM

1731134

Fire at facility of world's biggest vaccine maker kills 5 22 January 2021 10:20 PM

biden

White House says Biden will be discussing Iran with foreign partners 21 January 2021 12:53 PM

Biden-harris

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris sworn in as President, Vice President of U.S 20 January 2021 09:06 PM

Comments