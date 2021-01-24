Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 24 January 2021
Sunday، 24 January 2021 05:59 PM

Prioritize and Pass Peshmerga Veterans Law: MP

Deputy Head of the Kurdistan Parliament’s Peshmerga Affairs Committee Osman Sedari said on Sunday that lawmakers should prioritize passing the Martyrs and Veteran Peshmerga Pensions and Privileges Law currently under consideration.

Following a meeting with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan’s (PUK) Peshmerga Veterans’ Association at the Kurdistan Parliament, Sedari said at a news conference that he will work with other MPs to pass the bill.

“We will do whatever we can to support their legitimate rights and demands,” he said.

Head of the veterans’ group Jamil Hawrami explained that they had sought the meeting in order to follow up on the legislation’s progress.

Reform of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) pension and salary system has been central to KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s program of government, but critics say that his cabinet and Parliament have not moved swiftly or delved deeply enough to tackle root problems.

“Some of the Peshmerga and leaders are corrupt and are responsible for the current situation,” he said.

“Do not count them as among us, we are looking down on them,” he said, arguing that the veterans had acted patiently during the ongoing financial crisis.
