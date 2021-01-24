Oil Income, Expenditures to be Included in KRG Draft Budget for First Time: KRG Finance Ministry

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Finance and Economy announced on Sunday that a full accounting of government income and expenditures will be included in the draft general budget for the first time when it is presented to the Kurdistan Parliament later this year.



Following a meeting with the KRG Ministry of Natural Resources, the finance ministry said in a statement that the budget of the Kurdistan Region will be comprehensive and that information about all ministries, boards, sources of income, expenditures, debts, and deficits will be included in the legislation.



The statement added that information about the notoriously opaque Ministry of Natural Resources and the Region’s oil industry will also be included.



The KRG has not passed a budget since 2013.



On January 12, KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said that the budget should be real and transparent, with accurate figures for oil and non-oil income, expenditures, and deficits.