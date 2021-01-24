Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 24 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 24 January 2021 01:45 PM

Bolloré Logistics Delivers Sensitive Pharmaceuticals to Iraq

transportandlogisticsme_2021-01_69d0079e-5aa1-40e4-bc90-534a43db0292_bollor_logistics_delivers_sensitive_pharmaceuticals_to_iraq
A leading biotech company contracted Bolloré Logistics Switzerland to handle the door-to-door shipment of 50 tons of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products from Europe to Iraq.

The operation started on 16th January at the customer’s warehouse in Germany.

The goods were carefully packed in passive cool boxes equipped with cooling elements to maintain the temperature of +2°C to +8°C. For additional protection were the pallets covered with special thermal blankets.

The pre-transport to Cologne airport was executed by temperature-controlled full truck loads and the air freight to Bagdad airport by full charter A330F.

The precious shipment was upon arrival at destination on the tarmac directly loaded into pre-conditioned temperature-controlled trucks for delivery to the consignee.

Based on detailed preparation and in-depth process set-up with the various stake holders was the complex customs clearance finalized within a record time to make it possible that the entire operation of the end-to-end delivery was accomplished within 24 hours.

The optimal transport conditions ensured the preservation and integrity of the pharmaceutical cargo.
Related Stories
Read
KRI-Paliament-1248x703

Prioritize and Pass Peshmerga Veterans Law: MP 24 January 2021 05:59 PM

2412021163930112412021153053271020201323161372020162252020_489971Image1

Oil Income, Expenditures to be Included in KRG Draft Budget for First Time: KRG Finance Ministry 24 January 2021 05:55 PM

suicide_by_hanging_resources1_16a0853bfa9_large

Iraq approves 340 death sentences after court rulings became final 24 January 2021 01:53 PM

3

Salahaddin: ISIS Ambushes IMIS, Kills 10 24 January 2021 01:37 PM

2

Four New COVID-19 Deaths Recorded in Iraq 24 January 2021 01:26 PM

1

Six ISIS Jihadists Captured in Mosul 24 January 2021 01:24 PM

0eaddb281f6bbdaf2352877f50abd9a9_L

Baghdad Operations Command Warn of Possible Terrorist Attacks 23 January 2021 10:52 PM

2312021133337jh

US Provides Nearly $20M to Iraq for International Zone Security 23 January 2021 10:45 PM

Comments