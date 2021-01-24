Bolloré Logistics Delivers Sensitive Pharmaceuticals to Iraq

A leading biotech company contracted Bolloré Logistics Switzerland to handle the door-to-door shipment of 50 tons of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products from Europe to Iraq.



The operation started on 16th January at the customer’s warehouse in Germany.



The goods were carefully packed in passive cool boxes equipped with cooling elements to maintain the temperature of +2°C to +8°C. For additional protection were the pallets covered with special thermal blankets.



The pre-transport to Cologne airport was executed by temperature-controlled full truck loads and the air freight to Bagdad airport by full charter A330F.



The precious shipment was upon arrival at destination on the tarmac directly loaded into pre-conditioned temperature-controlled trucks for delivery to the consignee.



Based on detailed preparation and in-depth process set-up with the various stake holders was the complex customs clearance finalized within a record time to make it possible that the entire operation of the end-to-end delivery was accomplished within 24 hours.



The optimal transport conditions ensured the preservation and integrity of the pharmaceutical cargo.