Salahaddin: ISIS Ambushes IMIS, Kills 10

ISIS jihadists on Saturday night ambushed the pro-Iran IMIS militiamen in Salahaddin province, killing at least 10 of them, a security source said.



The incident occurred in the area of Aiys, in eastern Tikrit city of Salahaddin province, where the IMIS militiamen came under the ISIS attack, the source explained.



He also revealed that an IMIS commander was among those 10 who were killed in the ambush.



Other Iraqi media reports said that at least 10 other militiamen were also injured in the attack.