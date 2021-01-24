Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 24 January 2021
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
Sunday، 24 January 2021 01:37 PM

Salahaddin: ISIS Ambushes IMIS, Kills 10

ISIS jihadists on Saturday night ambushed the pro-Iran IMIS militiamen in Salahaddin province, killing at least 10 of them, a security source said.

The incident occurred in the area of Aiys, in eastern Tikrit city of Salahaddin province, where the IMIS militiamen came under the ISIS attack, the source explained. 

He also revealed that an IMIS commander was among those 10 who were killed in the ambush.

Other Iraqi media reports said that at least 10 other militiamen were also injured in the attack.
