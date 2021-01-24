Four New COVID-19 Deaths Recorded in Iraq

Iraq's Ministry of Health said on Saturday that it had registered four new fatalities related to COVID-19 across the country within 24 hours.



There were also 778 new infections of the coronavirus, with which the tally since February reached 612,870, the ministry explained in a statement, also reporting 1,546 recoveries.



Out of the total confirmed cases, at least 579,838 patients have so far been discharged from the hospital and 12,988 others died.