Baghdad Operations Command Warn of Possible Terrorist Attacks

The Baghdad Operations Command has warned of possible terrorist attacks in various areas of the Iraqi capital city, a report said on Saturday.



Two official documents by the Baghdad Operations Command warning that suicide bombers are suspected to blow themselves up in seven areas in Baghdad.



The Baghdad Operations Command has also called for tightened security precautions to thwart any possible attacks, without giving further details.



This comes two days after two suicide bombers blew themselves up in a crowded marketplace in central Baghdad on Thursday where they killed over 30 people, including two Kurdish citizens, while over 110 others were injured.



