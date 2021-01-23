Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 24 January 2021
Saturday، 23 January 2021 10:49 PM

Israeli PM to Visit UAE, Bahrain Soon

 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to pay an official visit to the UAE and Bahrain in the near future, political sources revealed on Friday.

Asharq Al-Awsat cited political sources in Tel Aviv as reporting that the Israeli prime minister will make the three-day visit to Abu Dhabi on February 9 and meet with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Netanyahu will head to Dubai the next day where he will hold meetings with Prime Minister and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

According to the sources, the Israeli premier will visit Bahrain to meet with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

This comes as the UAE and Bahrain are among a number of Arab countries that have decided to normalize their relations with Israel.
