Four ISIS Militants Captured in Diyala and Kirkuk

Iraq’s Counter-Terror Service on Saturday captured three ISIS militants in Jalawla district of Diyala and another one in central Kirkuk.



Diyala Police Spokesperson Nihad Mohammed said that the three militants captured in Jalawla were responsible for an explosion that targeted an electrical transmission tower in the area.



“Dozens of passports and other documents were seized from their hideout,” Mohammed added.



Elsewhere in Kirkuk, counter-terror forces arrested an individual identified as “Khattab Abu Zahriya”.



The man is said to be part of the group of leaders of ISIS in Faylaq district of Kirkuk.



