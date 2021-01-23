Kurdish Security Forces Seize 1.2 Kg of Methamphetamine Hidden in Tar Felt Rolls

Kurdistan Counter-Drug Department announced the seizure of 1.2 kilograms of Methamphetamine that was hidden inside tar felt rolls.



An official statement said three individuals were arrested in Soran, Erbil province, in relation with the drug shipment.



The statement also announced the arrest of an Iranian national at Haji Omaran border crossing after he was found in possession of 110 illegal tablets (Tramadol) hidden inside his shoes.





