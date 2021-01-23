Coalition Airstrike Kills 7 ISIS Militants, Destroys 4 Tunnels in Kirkuk

Warplanes belonging to the US-led Global Coalition on Saturday carried out two airstrikes in Kirkuk, killing at least seven militants and destroying four tunnels, a statement said.



Iraq’s Security Media Cell said the airstrikes targeted the terrorists in Qarachoq mountain range elsewhere in Kirkuk during the Saturday’s operation which was ordered and coordinated by the country’s Joint Operations Command.



Earlier the day, a police source said that a member of the ISIS was captured in central Kirkuk who was leading the group’s terrorist ring in Faylaq district of the city.



Elsewhere in Diyala, Counter-Terror Service arrested three members of the group who were responsible for an explosion at an electricity transmission tower near Jalawla.



