Three People Wounded in Turkish airstrike in Duhok’s Amedi District

Three people were wounded in a Turkish airstrike in a village in Duhok’s Amedi district on Friday.



A local source said that the airstrike targeted a Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) vehicle near Gri village in Chamanke sub-district.



Three people, including two children and a young man, were lightly wounded, the source said, adding that the airstrike also damaged several houses in the village.



At least twelve civilians have been killed and dozens of others wounded in Turkish airstrikes in the Kurdistan Region and northern Iraq since Turkey escalated its military campaign against the PKK in June.



The bombing has also destroyed valuable infrastructure, farmland, and orchards and displaced hundreds of people living near the Turkish border.



Separately, at least 250 sheep and goats were killed when Turkish warplanes bombed a barn near Chikanian village in Haji Omaran, northeast of Erbil city, on Friday.



The local authorities have not commented so far, but footage circulating on social media appeared to show significant damage to the barn and large numbers of dead livestock.



The attacks came after Turkish defense minister Halusi Akar met with Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officials earlier this week.



Turkey regularly carries out cross-border operations in northern Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, justifying its actions as necessary to combat the PKK, which has waged a decades-long insurgency for Kurdish rights in Turkey’s southeast.



Following Friday prayers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country is ready to help Iraq fight the PKK.



“If the Iraqi government requests support from us, we are ready to support,” Erdogan told reporters according to state-owned Anadolu Agency.



“We are always ready to carry out joint operations,” he said, specifically referencing Sinjar as a potential area for Turkish operations.



