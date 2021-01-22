ISIS Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Bombing

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Thursday deadly twin bombing in central Baghdad, the groups propaganda channels said.



Two suicide bombers detonated their explosive vests at a busy market, killing at least 32 civilians and injuring tens more.



According to ISIS, the two members of the group who carried out the attacks were identified as “Abu Yousif Ansari” and “Mohammed Aref al-Muhajir”.



This was the deadliest terrorist in Iraq over the past three years. As a reaction to the deteriorating security situation, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi immediately dismissed several security officials from their positions.