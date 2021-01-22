Baghdad Bombings: Death Toll Spikes to 32

The death toll from the Thursday's deadly terrorist attacks in the capital Baghdad has risen to 32, Iraqi reports said.



Earlier the day in central Baghdad, a couple of suicide bombers blew themselves up in a crowded marketplace and left 32 people, mostly civilians, killed, with 110 others said to have been injured.



The incidents took place near the Tayaran square, where locals were busy purchasing second hand stuff.



A Kurdish citizen, who had traveled from the Kurdistan Region's Duhok province to Baghdad recently, was also killed in the bombings.



Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi following the deadly attacks ordered the dismissal of several high-profile security officials from their positions.